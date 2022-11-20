WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbia's Vucic to meet Kosovo PM Kurti over licence plates dispute
Tension has risen between the two sides after Pristina declared that by next April, around 10,000 Kosovan Serbs with licence plates issued by Serbia must replace them with plates from the Republic of Kosovo.
Serbia's Vucic to meet Kosovo PM Kurti over licence plates dispute
President Vucic said he was not optimistic a deal would be reached. / AP Archive
November 20, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will meet Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels to discuss a licence plates row that has further raised tensions between the countries.

Monday's meeting takes place amid escalating discord between Serbia and Kosovo that risks becoming one of the worst regional crises in years.

The main source of tension is Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence which Serbia does not recognise and encourages the Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.

In the latest development, Serbs in northern Kosovo this month resigned from public institutions in protest over the row on vehicle number plates.

Pristina has declared that by next April, around 10,000 Kosovan Serbs with licence plates issued by Serbia must replace them with plates from the Republic of Kosovo under a gradual plan involving warnings, fines and eventually road bans.

The dispute sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been attempting to mediate talks to try to normalise ties between the two sides.

READ MORE: Serbia rejects recognition of Kosovo as condition to speed up EU membership

Will a deal be reached?

Recommended

Announcing the meeting with Kurti on Monday, when Kosovo will start issuing fines for those still using Serbian plates, Vucic said he was not optimistic a deal would be reached.

"I will go there not because I believe that we can do anything, but to not give ... a sufficient reason to blame Serbia for not wanting to participate in something," Vucic told TV Prva quoted by the RTS state-run broadcaster.

The talks should start at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), he added.

Meanwhile, the Serb representatives have returned to Kosovo's parliament but not to other public bodies.

Last month, the United States urged Kosovo to delay the licence plate requirement, charging that the Western-backed state has been uncompromising.

The US said Kosovo was within its rights but should delay the ruling to give time for EU-led diplomacy.

The EU in August brokered a deal to allow free movement between Kosovo and Serbia, after a series of violent incidents.

READ MORE:Serbia to step in if NATO doesn't ‘do its job’ in Kosovo

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people