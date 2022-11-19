President Joe Biden has welcomed guests to the White House for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi — an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press.

The 28-year-old Washington-based lawyer married Peter Neal, 25, a law graduate, on the mansion's South Lawn in an 11:00 am ceremony on Saturday witnessed by about 250 guests, according to the White House.

The grounds were decorated with white flowers, as invitees in rows looked on, according to photos taken from far away by the AFP news agency.

Naomi Biden is the daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," the president and First Lady Jill Biden said in statement.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we're honoured to welcome him to our family," they added. "We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

The White House Historical Association says 18 weddings have been performed at the mansion, including those of Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia in 1971 and Barack Obama's official photographer, Pete Souza, in 2013.

The association says four times the White House has also hosted receptions for weddings held elsewhere, for instance that of George W. Bush's daughter Jenna in 2008.

But this is the first time a president's granddaughter is getting hitched there.