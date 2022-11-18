WORLD
India launches its maiden privately-made space rocket
The rocket has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of India's space programme.
The 545-kg rocket reached a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometres below the internationally recognised 100 -km Karman line that separates Earth from outer space. / AFP
November 18, 2022

The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere, in another milestone in the country's push to become a major space power.

The half-tonne Vikram-S rocket launched before midday local time and travelled in an arc, live footage from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) showed on Friday.

It safely splashed down into the sea six minutes later, according to the agency.

The 545-kg rocket hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometres below the internationally recognised 100 -km Karman line that separates Earth from outer space.

Developed by space startup Skyroot, the rocket took off from the Indian space agency's launch site near the south Indian state of Chennai.

It has the capability of reaching Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound - and carrying a payload of 83 kg.

'New beginning'

India's minister of science and technology Jitendra Singh has termed it a "new beginning" for the country's space programme.

The single-stage, solid-fuel rocket was built with "carbon composite structures and 3D-printed components", the government said on Thursday ahead of the first Vikram-S mission, named "Prarambh" ("Start").

India has been bolstering its space programme in recent years, including a crewed mission with Russian backing slated for 2023 or 2024.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to reach Mars with its Mangalyaan orbiter. Hailed for its low cost, that mission put India in a small club including the United States, Russia and the European Union.

In October, ISRO's heaviest rocket yet successfully put 36 broadband satellites in low earth orbit.

READ MORE: India's rocket fails to keep velocity in space and falls back to Earth

