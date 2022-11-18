The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere, in another milestone in the country's push to become a major space power.

The half-tonne Vikram-S rocket launched before midday local time and travelled in an arc, live footage from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) showed on Friday.

It safely splashed down into the sea six minutes later, according to the agency.

The 545-kg rocket hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometres below the internationally recognised 100 -km Karman line that separates Earth from outer space.

Developed by space startup Skyroot, the rocket took off from the Indian space agency's launch site near the south Indian state of Chennai.

It has the capability of reaching Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound - and carrying a payload of 83 kg.