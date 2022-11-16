A top US general has warned that any Chinese attack on Taiwan would be a strategic mistake as bad as Russia's offensive on Ukraine, adding its military doesn't "have the experience [and] the background to do it."

"I think it would be unwise; it would be a political mistake, a geopolitical mistake, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine," said US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley on Wednesday.

Milley did not say any attack on the island was imminent.

But he said he believes that China's President Xi Jinping, who just won a historic third term as the country's paramount leader and has declared uniting Taiwan with China a high priority, is a "rational actor."

"I think he evaluates things on cost, benefit and risk, and I think that he would conclude that an attack on Taiwan in the near future would be an excessive amount of risk and would end in a strategic debacle for the Chinese military," Milley told reporters.

That would stall China's push toward becoming the world's top economic and military power, Milley said.

