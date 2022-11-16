A proposed meeting on Wednesday between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 conference was cancelled as world leaders held emergency meetings following a missile strike on NATO member Poland close to the Ukrainian border.

Although Sunak wanted the meeting to proceed, Downing Street said “movements with timings on both sides” were to blame for its cancellation.

The British prime minister has not had a face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader since early 2018.

In January 2018, Theresa May made a three-day business trip to China, and in March 2021, during the Covid pandemic, Boris Johnson spoke with Xi.

