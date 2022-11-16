Leaders at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Bali have agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to "phase down" the unabated use of coal.

"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C," a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said on Wednesday.

"This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."

"Mindful of our leadership role, we reaffirm our steadfast commitments, in pursuit of the objective of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and its temperature goal," the declaration said.

World governments agreed in 2015 during a UN summit in France to try to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, a deal dubbed the Paris Agreement that was seen as a breakthrough in international climate ambition.

Russia criticised

The declaration also criticised Russia, saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

The declaration said: "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."