A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by Israeli forces after what they said was a stabbing attack that left three Israelis dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the Palestinian on Tuesday as Mohammed Souf, 18, without providing further details.

The Israeli army said the teenager allegedly killed three Israelis in the occupied West Bank, stabbing two men to death and knifing several others, then killing another with a stolen car before being shot dead himself.

The Israeli army reported a "stabbing attack" near the Ariel Industrial Zone in the northern West Bank, one of the largest illegal Israeli settler communities.

"A terrorist arrived at the entrance gate of the zone and stabbed civilians in the area," an army statement said.

Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom said a 36-year-old man died from a stab wound, while a second man, who was critically wounded, died at the scene. Two other people sustained serious stab wounds.

The attacker then headed to "a nearby gas station and stabbed additional civilians," the army said, and stole a car, and fled.

Another man stabbed on the highway was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, the emergency service added.

The army said a soldier then killed the attacker, adding that troops had launched a manhunt for a second individual suspected of involvement.

