President Joe Biden has said it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

Biden spoke after he convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia on Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border.

"There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. "It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn't been fired by Russia at all.

Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defence missile system. On Tuesday, Kiev denied the "conspiracy theory" that its missile had landed in Poland.

Russia too rejected the allegation as "deliberate provocation".

"No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction. The wreckage published by Polish media in hot pursuit from the scene in the settlement of Przewodow has nothing to do with Russian weapons."

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summits, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early on Wednesday to express his "deep condolences" for the loss of life.

Biden promised on Twitter "full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," and "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO."