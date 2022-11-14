Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president.

The suspect, a student of the same university and identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody, police said on Monday.

The shooting around 10:30 pm on Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus.

Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.