At least 82 Muslim Americans have won local, state legislative, statewide, judicial and federal elections in the United States midterm elections, beating the previous record of 71 Muslim electoral victories in 2020.

The numbers are based on an assessment by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organisation, and Jetpac Resource Center, a non-profit that focuses on increasing Muslim representation in US government and politics.

The record-breaking victories are “a testament to our community’s ongoing rise in American politics and the trust our neighbors have placed in us to represent them and fight for their interests,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

“We are witnessing the next step in the American Muslim community’s political transformation from marginalized voices that were sidelined, or worse, to decision makers.”

CAIR and Jetpac have been following US electoral data for the last six years. This year, they tracked a total of 146 American Muslim candidates running for office, including 51 state legislative candidates across 23 states.

Muslim Americans making history

With the elections, the Illinois General Assembly welcomed its first Muslim American members, 23-year-old Nabeela Syed and 33-year-old Abdelnasser Rashid.