The full recognition of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) cannot be prevented, the Turkish Cypriot president has said, a day after its admission into the Organization of Turkic States as an observer state.

Responding to Greek and Greek Cypriot officials’ statements regarding the observer status, Ersin Tatar said on Saturday they are “opposed to our sovereign equality and equal international status."

He said the Turkish Cypriots would not step back from a two-state solution for the Cyprus dispute.

Earlier, Tatar welcomed the Turkic bloc's decision, saying he has been "putting forward a vision to put an end to the persecution of my people, who have been subject to inhuman isolation for more than half a century, deprived of their inherent rights ... their sovereignty and international status.”

He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for continuing support to Turkish Cypriots and the TRNC.

