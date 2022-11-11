Russian hackers have carried out a cyberattack on a major Australian healthcare company that breached the data of 9.7 million people, including the country's prime minister, police have said.

The hackers started leaking the data this week after Medibank, the country's largest health insurer, refused to pay a $9.7 million ransom.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed the attack on Russia-based "cyber criminals".

"We believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia," he told reporters on Friday.

"Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cyber criminals who are likely responsible for past significant breaches across the world."

The hackers have been drip-feeding the stolen data to a dark web forum.

The first leaks appeared to have been selected to cause maximum harm: targeting those who received treatment related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections, or pregnancy terminations.

Kershaw said the hackers also appeared to be supported by people living outside Russia.

"These cyber criminals are operating like a business with affiliates and associates who are supporting the business.

"We also believe that some affiliates may be in other countries."

He added that Australian police would be working with Interpol and seeking the cooperation of their counterparts in Russia.

"We'll be holding talks with Russian law enforcement about these individuals," he said.