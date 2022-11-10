Russia probably committed crimes against humanity by forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians in Russian-controlled areas of the country to other regions, Amnesty International gas said.

It said on Thursday that civilians were moved from Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law.

Amnesty said it had been told by civilians they had endured "abusive screening processes" – known as filtration – which sometimes resulted in arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment.

"Separating children from their families and forcing people hundreds of kilometres from their homes are further proof of the severe suffering Russia's invasion has inflicted on Ukraine's civilians," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general.

"Russia's deplorable tactic of forcible transfer and deportation is a war crime. Amnesty International believes this must be investigated as a crime against humanity," she said.

Amnesty said that in one case a woman was separated from her 11-year-old son during filtration, detained, and not reunited with him.

