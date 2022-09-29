Fast News

Decrees signed by President Putin designating Ukrainian regions as independent territories are an intermediate step before the areas are formally incorporated into Russia.

Russian President Putin has signed decrees recognising the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent territories.

Putin's decrees signed late on Thursday are an intermediate step before the two regions are formally incorporated into Russia.

"In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognising and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations, and taking into account the will of the people of the Kherson region at the referendum, which took place on September 27, 2022, I hereby decree: to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson region," the signed decree read.

The only change for a separate decree was for the Zaporizhzhia region.

Putin said that the decrees will take immediate effect.

Annexation ceremony

Moscow will host a ceremony on Friday in Kremlin to formally annex the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the annexation of the four regions would be formalised at a ceremony in which Putin would deliver a "major" speech.

Peskov said the regions' pro-Moscow administrators would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin's ornate St. George's Hall.

In an apparent response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting on Friday of his National Security and Defense Council.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies