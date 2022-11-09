Fuel distribution has resumed in Haiti after police flushed out gang gunmen who had held the country's main oil import terminal for two months.

The gang stranglehold on the Varreux terminal had paralysed the country, causing severe fuel shortages and halting deliveries of drinking water — key to fighting a cholera outbreak.

"Several tanker trunks left the terminal under a heavy police escort," the Haitian National Police said on Facebook.

At least 45 trucks have been loaded up with fuel, officials said on Twitter.