Britain paid compensation to the families of at least 64 children killed by UK military action in Afghanistan, a charity said – four times more than previously acknowledged.

The London-based advocacy and research group Action on Armed Violence said on Wednesday it received the information in response to freedom of information requests.

It said the UK paid compensation to the families of 64 children who were killed between 2006 and 2014. It said the youngest for whom age was recorded was 1 and the oldest 15. Airstrikes and being caught in the crossfire were the most common causes of death.

Action on Armed Violence said the average compensation payment was $1,894 (1,656 pounds).

The group said the true tally of child deaths from British military activity could be as high as 135 because in some cases the people killed were listed as “son” or “daughter” with no age given.

READ MORE: US admits to killing 12 civilians last year, all in Afghanistan

'Consequence of poor targeting'?