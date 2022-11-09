WORLD
Italy's refusal to allow docking of migrant ship 'unacceptable': France
Diplomatic talks are underway between France and Italy to try to resolve the fate of the Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship, which is carrying more than 200 people.
Rome says Italy cannot alone receive arrivals from North Africa. / AFP
November 9, 2022

The Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship should dock in Italian waters as per international maritime laws and Rome's refusal to let it do so - which has caused the ship to head to France - is "unacceptable", the French government has said.

"Italy has a responsibility to welcome these people," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told France Info radio on Wednesday.

"The Italian attitude is ... unacceptable. Italy must play its role," he added.

Veran said diplomatic talks were underway between France and Italy to try to resolve the fate of the ship, which is carrying more than 200 people.

"No one will let this boat face the slightest risk," said Veran.

Meloni's crackdown

The Ocean Viking, used by France's SOS Mediterranee non-governmental organisation, has been sailing towards France after Italy refused to give it a safe port for more than two weeks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's two-week-old administration is cracking down on charity vessels, urging them to take rescued people to other countries.

The government says Italy cannot alone receive arrivals from North Africa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
