Social media accounts shared what are allegedly video clips of Iran's water polo team failing to sing the national anthem at a competition in Thailand.

The anti-government protest movement interprets the occasion as a show of solidarity from athletes.

The video was shared online by many ordinary Iranian Twitter users.

It showed the men's team not singing as the Iranian national anthem played at an Asian Championship match against India in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Reuters news agency could not verify the video clips and the Iranian Federation of Swimming, Diving and Water Polo was not available for comment.

Show of support for protests?

Iran's deputy sports minister, Maryam Kazemipour, said on Wednesday some Iranian female athletes have acted against Islamic norms during international events and apologised for their actions shortly after that, the state news agency reported.

Social media users saw the refusal to sing as a show of support for the eight-week-old protests, one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

"One of the most radical acts by the Iranian national water polo team. We know sport teams that have sided with the people and we appreciate your support," said one unverified Twitter user.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress code imposed on women.

An Iranian coroner's report has denied Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said.