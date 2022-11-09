An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck Nepal, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, authorities said.

Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed early Wednesday, said Bhola Bhatta, Doti's deputy superintendent of police, confirming an earlier figure shared by home ministry official Tulsi Rijal.

Local media showed visuals of mud and brick houses destroyed by the quake and rescuers digging through the rubble to look for survivors. At least two people are reported missing, said Nepali army spokesperson Narayan Silwal.

A ground rescue team of the Nepali army has been rushed to the site, said spokesperson Silwal, and two helicopters were on stand-by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.

Kalpana Shrestha, a senior bureaucrat of Doti district, said details were being collected from villages near the epicentre and that one child was among those rescued from under the debris.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, writing on Twitter, offered condolences to the families of the victims. "I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims."

READ MORE: Deadly earthquake hits near Afghanistan's Jalalabad