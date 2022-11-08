Can Biden avoid the midterm election curse?

The midterms offer the American public an opportunity to give the incumbent administration a national verdict over their two years in power.

Historically, it has ended up being a strong rebuke.

Republicans appear to have the momentum going into Election Day on Tuesday, with hopes of winning back the House, while the Senate is likely to be decided on a handful of tight races. If the GOP manages to take one or both chambers, they will be able to kill much of Biden’s legislative agenda.

Overall, Republicans are confident that their messaging around crime, inflation and border security will help them repeat that midterm pattern.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, President Biden’s public approval rating has dipped to 39 percent, reinforcing election forecasters’ expectations that his party is in for a drubbing.

Since taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden’s term has been marked by the scars of the global health crisis and soaring inflation.

While Biden’s name will not be on the ballot, other factors are likely to come into play, from upstart candidates to domestic issues.

What is being voted on?

In the House, all 435 seats are up for grabs, where representatives serve two-year terms. The House is currently under narrow Democrat control (221-212), but Republicans just need a net gain of five seats to take the majority in the House.

Historically, the sitting president’s party nearly always loses House seats in the midterms.

In the 100-member Senate, 35 seats are being contested. The chamber, where senators serve six-year terms, is currently split 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris owns the tie-breaking vote. Republicans then would need a net gain of a single seat to gain control over the Senate.

Another 36 state governorships and three US territory governorships, as well as numerous city mayorships and local officials, are also being voted on.