The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have agreed to develop one of the world's largest wind farms in a deal struck on the sidelines of the UN's COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt witnessed the signing of the agreement on Tuesday, according to an official statement on the Gulf nation's state news agency, WAM.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UAE's renewable energy firm Masdar alongside its joint venture with Egypt's main renewable energy developer Infinity and Hassan Allam Utilities, the statement said.

The 10-gigawatt (GW) onshore wind project in Egypt will produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy annually once it is completed, according to WAM.

It will offset 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions – equivalent to around nine percent of Egypt's current CO2 output, according to WAM.

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. The UAE is hosting the COP28 conference next year.

