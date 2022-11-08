More than 300 suspected migrants from Sri Lanka have been rescued off the coast of Vietnam after their boat began taking on water, Vietnamese authorities have said.

The Myanmar-flagged Lady 3 fishing vessel encountered difficulties around 250 nautical miles off Vung Tau on Vietnam’s southern coast, according to Vietnam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre which said the boat was thought to be heading to Canada, about 6,000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean.

“There was an issue with the ship which meant water flowed into the engine room and could not be fixed since November 5,” the centre said on Tuesday.

After the captain called for help on Monday, Vietnamese authorities asked a Japanese-flagged ship sailing nearby to rescue the Sri Lankans.

READ MORE:For ordinary Sri Lankans every day is a battle

Surge in people smuggling