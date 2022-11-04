Benjamin Netanyahu has launched negotiations with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel's history, raising concerns at home and abroad.

"Where are they headed?" said the headline of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Friday with pictures of Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme-right figure who looks set to be a major player in the new administration.

"It's going to be an unprecedented government," columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

"Everybody knows that if only a fraction of what the new government promised to do is carried out, this is going to be a different country with a different system of government," she added.

International legitimacy

Netanyahu was aware that propelling right-wing figures into key positions could "damage" relations abroad, said Shlomo Fischer of the Jewish People Policy Institute in Jerusalem.

"Bibi does not want Ben Gvir and Deri to lead the dance," he told AFP news agency.

"He is very careful. He does not want to lose his international legitimacy... I think he could try to widen his coalition to minimise their influence."