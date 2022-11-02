Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has urged Arab leaders to boost support in the face of "crimes" by Israel, where veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to clinch an election victory.

Without referring to the Israeli election, the president said on Wednesday that Israel was "systematically destroying the two-state solution and throwing away agreements it has signed".

He urged Arab leaders to "save the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before they're Judaised", referring to sensitive religious sites in the Old City of occupied east Jerusalem.

Abbas listed a string of "crimes" against his people since Britain's 1917 Balfour Declaration expressed support for a Jewish state.

Abbas was addressing the first Arab League summit since the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020, sparking a string of similar moves that have divided the region.

'Concrete actions' not statements