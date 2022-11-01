Fast News

Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc – for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause – have normalised ties with Israel.

This week's summit was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

Arab leaders have gathered in the Algerian capital for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel have divided the region.

This week's summit, postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, coincides with elections in Israel that could see hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power with his ultra-far-right allies.

Algeria remains a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians, even mediating a reconciliation deal in October between rival factions Fatah and Hamas.

While few believe the deal will last, it was seen as a public relations coup for Algeria, which has been seeking more regional clout on the back of its growing status as a gas exporter following Russia's onslaught against Ukraine.

This week's summit is another opportunity for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to push that agenda forward, despite high-profile Arab leaders being absent from the summit.

He has rolled out the red carpet for his guests, including his Egyptian, Palestinian and Tunisian counterparts Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Mahmud Abbas and Kais Saied respectively, as well as Qatar's Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani.

READ MORE: Egypt hosts five-partite Arab summit

Normalising ties with Israel

Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc - for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause - have normalised ties with Israel.

The United Arab Emirates went first in a historic US-mediated deal that made the country the third Arab state, after Egypt and Jordan, to establish full ties with Israel.

The UAE's move sparked similar accords with Bahrain and Morocco - and a provisional agreement with Sudan - deepening Morocco's decades-old rivalry with its neighbour Algeria.

Algeria has been unnerved by Morocco's security and defence cooperation with Israel, adding to decades of mistrust fuelled by a dispute over Western Sahara.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Morocco's King Mohammed VI and the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were no-shows.

"The Arab states which have normalised with Israel are not enthusiastic about the idea of a coming together to condemn their position," said Geneva-based expert Hasni Abidi.

READ MORE: Morocco, Israel ink deal on aerospace cooperation as ties deepen

Source: TRTWorld and agencies