In the wake of Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish national defence minister has stressed the importance of implementing the initiative in separate phone calls with Ukrainian ministers.

According to the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar discussed the latest situation about grain shipment with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Akar said that the grain export deal has contributed greatly to the easing of the global food crisis as nearly 10 million tons of grain have been shipped to those who needed it and that it proved “cooperation and dialogue” solve problems.

The Black Sea grain corridor, he said, is much faster and more convenient for grain transportation than the land route.

“The initiative of grain shipment, which is a purely human activity, should be separated from conflict conditions,” he urged.

Türkiye “will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels, as it has done so far,” Akar added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis