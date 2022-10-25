Sudan has blocked internet access nationwide as activists marked the first anniversary of a coup that derailed the transition to civilian rule, with hunger and inflation throttling the country.

Waving Sudanese flags, protesters on Tuesday defied authorities who have launched repeated deadly crackdowns on past rallies, chanting "power to the people" and demanding that "soldiers go back to the barracks".

A year ago to the day, army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan seized power and arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019, when mass protests compelled the army to depose one of its own, long-time ruler Omar al Bashir.

As demonstrations gathered across the northeast African country on Tuesday, authorities launched a "nation-scale internet disruption," online monitor NetBlocks said, a regular tactic when mass protests are planned.

In Atbara, north of the capital Khartoum, hundreds of students on Tuesday took to the streets, resident Adel Mohamed said.

Ahead of planned rallies on Tuesday, protesters insisted that "the revolution continues", and called for the creation of "a politically and economically-free Sudan, a civil democratic Sudan."

Near-weekly protests

The authorities in Khartoum ordered all public institutions, schools, and businesses shut on Tuesday, as security forces deployed heavily throughout the city, blocking roads and bridges.