A gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school killing at least two people and wounding six others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner has said.

When police arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 1410GMT on Monday in response to an active shooter call, students were running out, telling officers that a shooter was inside with a "long gun," Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news conference.

Entering the building, officers soon exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who appeared to be about 20 years old, fatally wounding him, Sack said.

An adult female and a teenage female were killed in the shooting, Sack said. The other victims suffered gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

READ MORE:Suspect, 15, in custody over deadly North Carolina shooting: US police

READ MORE: US school massacre leaves students, teacher dead

Dozens of school shootings this year

Eight people were transported to the hospital, while one died at the scene.