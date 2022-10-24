Around one in four German companies currently seeking new loans are reporting restraint from lenders as high inflation and concerns over energy supply rattle Europe's largest economy, according to a survey.

"The difficult economic climate is currently making banks more cautious," Information ve Forschung's (Ifo) head of surveys Klaus Wohlrabe said on Monday.

"Without new loans, some companies might struggle for economic survival," he added.

The figure - 24.3 percent - is the highest seen since 2017, said the Ifo institute, which conducted the survey.

As many as 28.8 percent of companies seeking credit in the services sector reported difficulties, around 8.4 percent of chemical companies and 22.5 percent automakers, Ifo said. In retail, the figure was 15 percent.