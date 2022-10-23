The Israeli government has confirmed Major General Herzi Halevi, a former military intelligence head who led forces along the Gaza border, as the country's next military chief.

Halevi, 54, who serves as deputy to outgoing Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi, will take charge of Israeli army on January 17, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement on Sunday.

Halevi's appointment at the end of Kohavi's term comes as violence surges in the occupied West Bank and just weeks since Israel's latest attack on the besieged Gaza.

His nomination was approved less than two weeks before Israelis head to the polls on November 1, in the country's fifth election in less than four years.

Speaking shortly before the cabinet vote, Lapid said Halevi would face the same "main challenge" as past army chiefs, ensuring Israel's military is "stronger, more sophisticated and more determined" than "our enemies".