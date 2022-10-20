At least 200 people have been killed in two days of ethnic clashes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, official media has said, up from an earlier toll of 150.

Clashes in Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, broke out last week after reported disputes over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, with residents reporting hundreds fleeing intense gunfire and homes and shops set ablaze.

"Two hundred people were killed" in three villages in the Wad al-Mahi area, some 500 kilometres south of the capital Khartoum, said local assembly chief Abdel Aziz al Amin.

READ MORE: Tribal clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile leave over a dozen dead

"Some of the bodies have not been buried yet," he told state television, calling on "humanitarian groups to help" local authorities bury the dead.

Governor Ahmed al Omda Badi had ordered a "state of emergency... in the whole Blue Nile state for 30 days", according to a Friday provincial decree.

Abbas Moussa, the head of the Wad al-Mahi hospital, said on Thursday that "women, children and elderly" people were among the dead.

The fighting is some of the worst in recent months.

Overnight curfew