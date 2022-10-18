Australia has reversed the previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said the issue should be resolved as part of peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

"Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday during a media briefing.

In 2018, the conservative coalition government led by Scott Morrison formally recognised West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy.

“This reverses the Morrison government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Australia’s position has always been and remains in Tel Aviv,” Wong said.

She said the previous government’s move in 2018 was a “cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth in a byelection”.

“What people thought was the prime minister of the day was trying to play foreign policy in order to win votes in the seat. For that reason, I made clear at the time, we reaffirmed our view that Jerusalem is a final status issue. What do those words mean? It means that has to be resolved through negotiation between the parties,” Wong added.

