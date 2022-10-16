China's leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and offered little in the way of reconciliation to Washington, which recently imposed sweeping curbs of Beijing's semiconductor ambitions.

Xi spoke on Sunday as the party opened a congress that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its economic and political direction.

The People’s Liberation Army needs to “safeguard China’s dignity and core interests,” Xi said, referring to a list of territorial claims and other issues over which Beijing says it is ready to go to war.

China has the world's second-largest defence budget after the United States and is spending heavily on developing ballistic missiles, aircraft carriers and overseas outposts.

“We will work faster to modernise military theory, personnel and weapons,” Xi said in the speech. “We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities.”

Tensions over Taiwan