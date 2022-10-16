A former Wall Street Journal reporter has accused a major US law firm of having used mercenary hackers from India to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation.

In a lawsuit filed late on Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal’s former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with Indian hackers to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima.

Solomon said the messages, which showed Azima floating the idea of the two of them going into business together, were put into a dossier and circulated in a successful effort to get him fired.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, said the law firm Dechert “wrongfully disclosed this dossier first to Mr. Solomon’s employer, the Wall Street Journal, at its Washington DC bureau, and then to other media outlets in an attempt to malign and discredit him."

It said the campaign “effectively caused Mr. Solomon to be blackballed by the journalistic and publishing community.”

Dechert said in an email that it disputed the claim and would fight it in court. Azima — who filed his own lawsuit against Dechert on Thursday in New York — had no immediate comment.

Cyberespionage campaign

Solomon’s suit is the latest in a series of legal actions about hired hackers operating out of India.

In June, several hack-for-hire shops, including Delhi area-companies BellTroX and CyberRoot, were involved in a decade-long series of espionage campaigns targeting thousands of people, including more than 1,000 lawyers at 108 different law firms.

At the time, people who had become hacking targets while involved in at least seven different lawsuits had each launched their own inquiries into the cyberespionage campaign. That number has since grown.

Azima's lawyers, like Solomon’s, allege that Dechert worked with BellTroX, CyberRoot and a slew of private investigators to steal his emails and publish them to the web.