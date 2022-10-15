Head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, has said the country’s political groups are close to reaching a national consensus.

“There are signs of being close to reaching consensus with the participation of political and social forces and peace partners,” Burhan said at a peace forum in Ethiopia on Saturday.

“This guarantees the stability of the transitional period and the formation of a civilian government to run the country, create the atmosphere and take the necessary measures to hold free and fair elections at the end of the transitional period,” he added.

