WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flood victims burn alive in Pakistan bus fire
Blaze engulfs passenger bus in southern Sindh province, leaving 17 dead and wounding 10 others, officials say.
Flood victims burn alive in Pakistan bus fire
It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, police say. / Reuters Archive
October 12, 2022

At least 17 flood-affected people have died of burns in southern Pakistan when the bus they were travelling caught fire as they were returning home, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the M-9 motorway connecting the port city of Karachi with Hyderabad and Jamshoro cities of Sindh province.

"So far, 17 passengers have died in the accident, 10 were injured who were treated by rescue teams," Siraj Qasim Soomro, parliamentary health secretary told reporters.

Around 35 people were travelling on the bus.

"Those who were travelling in the bus were flood-affected people who had relocated somewhere off the motorway, and they were heading back home in Dadu district," Jamshoro District Commissioner Asif Jameel told the Reuters news agency.

They were using private transport for the purpose, Jameel added.

It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, but police said that apparently, the fire erupted at the rear portion of the bus then engulfed the entire bus.

Some passengers jumped out of the bus to escape the fire.

Recommended

READ MORE:Pakistan floods: World Bank to provide $2B in reconstruction efforts

Deadly roads

Dadu district is among the worst flood-hit districts of the Sindh province.

In August 20 people were killed in a fiery crash at a motorway in Multan Southern Punjab when it collided with an oil tanker.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure and the use of unfit vehicles.

In 2017, an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in the region, killing more than 100 people.

READ MORE: UN resolution seeks aid for flood-hit Pakistan as situation 'gets worse'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles