Indian police have arrested three people, including a man claiming to be an occult practitioner, for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.

A couple in financial difficulties paid Mohammed Shafi $3,640 (300,000 Indian rupees) to "arrange" two victims who he then "brutally abused and killed" in separate rituals three months apart, police spokesperson Pramod Kumar told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Shafi told the couple, Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila from the southern state of Kerala, that the "human sacrifice was the way to great riches", police said.

Shafi, described by police as a "sexual pervert" who was previously accused of rape, "enticed" the first victim to Singh's home in June on the pretext of a role in a local movie.

Investigators say Shafi then convinced the couple to take part in a second sacrifice in September after they complained their fortunes had not changed.

"We were already investigating the case of the first missing woman when we found that the last mobile phone location of (another) woman who went missing in September was also around the couple's home," Kumar said.

Bodies mutilated