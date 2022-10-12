Pakistan has demanded an investigation into the custodial death of Altaf Ahmed Shah, a prominent pro-freedom leader from India-administered Kashmir, whose family accused New Delhi of denying him bail on humanitarian grounds and failing to provide him with adequate medical care.

Pakistan's demand for a probe on Tuesday was conveyed to the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad, who was summoned by the Foreign Ministry to protest Shah's "inhumane custodial" death.

The Kashmiri leader, who had been imprisoned for the past five years by Indian authorities, died earlier this week, just days after being diagnosed with late-stage renal cancer that had spread to other parts of his body.

"It was deplored that despite Pakistan's expression of serious concerns over Altaf Ahmed Shah's sharply deteriorating health, as well as his daughter's letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister apprising him of Mr. Shah's precarious health condition, the Indian government remained completely indifferent," the ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad also demanded that his mortal remains be "promptly" returned to his family so that the deceased can be properly buried in accordance with their wishes.

"Even more heart-wrenching is the fact that the Indian authorities remained adamant in denying Mr. Shah’s family access to meet him while deliberately delaying the court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds," it said.

Shah's daughter Ruwa Shah, tweeted about her father's condition on September 21, saying he needed a "proper hospital" instead of the jail’s ICU. In a letter written to the Delhi High Court, she also sought her father's release on bail due to his poor health.

Shah was first shifted to New Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to Ruwa, who said the health facility did not treat cancer patients. He was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India's premier health facility, after an intervention from the Delhi High Court.

"This was always his biggest concern since being jailed, that he will die a prisoner," Ruwa told the Indian news website The Quint last week.

Pakistan's Sharif grieved by Shah's death