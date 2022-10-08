Uvalde's school district has suspended its entire police force amid fresh outrage over the hesitant law enforcement response to the gunman who massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School in the US state of Texas.

The extraordinary move on Friday follows the revelation that the district hired a former state trooper who was among hundreds of officers who rushed to the scene of the May 24 shooting.

School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire instead, according to a statement released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

The remaining officers will be reassigned to other jobs in the district.

Police in Uvalde have been under intense scrutiny since it emerged that more than a dozen officers waited for over an hour outside classrooms where the shooting was taking place and did nothing as children lay dead or dying inside.

Uvalde school leaders' suspension of campus police operations one month into a new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed have kept on the district.

Uvalde families have said students in the district are not safe so long as officers who waited so long to confront and kill the gunman remain on the job.

READ MORE:Uvalde school year starts with security hiccups

School massacre

The Uvalde school district had five campus police officers on the scene of the shooting, according to a damning report from Texas lawmakers that laid out multiple breakdowns in the response.

A total of nearly 400 officers responded, including school district police, the city’s police, county sheriff’s deputies, state police and US Border Patrol agents, among others.

The fallout on Friday is the first in Uvalde’s school police force since the district fired former police Chief Pete Arredondo in August.

He remains the only officer to have been fired from his job following one of the deadliest classroom attacks in US history.