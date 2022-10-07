At least 26 people have been confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, officials said, with bad weather hampering the fourth day of search and rescue efforts.

"We have retrieved 26 bodies so far – 24 of them were trainees and two bodies are those of instructors," an official from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, a government agency, told AFP news agency on Friday.

Three members of the expedition remained missing, the official added, but bad weather forced an early end to Friday's search.

Rescue operations will resume in the morning.

Uttarakhand state disaster agency spokesperson Ridhim Aggarwal told AFP that 32 people had been rescued from the site.

An update from the Uttarkashi district disaster management agency later clarified that the figure included 20 people at the trek's advance base camp who had not been hit by the avalanche.

Survivor Naib Subedar Anil Kumar told the Indian Express that he and some of his fellow climbers had been pulled into a crevasse when the avalanche hit their ropes.

"When the snow began to settle, I undid the ropes and started to rescue my teammates," he told the newspaper. "However, there was little we could do."

Sudden avalanche

Sunil Lalwani, one of the rescued trainee climbers, credited the instructors for saving many lives.

"We were 50-100 metres from the summit with our instructors ahead of us, when suddenly an avalanche hit us and took everyone down," Lalwani was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times on Thursday.

"It happened in a matter of seconds," he added. "We were somehow able to breathe...