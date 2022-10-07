The United Nations has warned of a possible explosion of cholera cases in crisis-wracked Haiti.

The international body called on Thursday for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to ease a blockage of the country's main fuel import terminal so as to get services running again and make clean water available.

Haiti announced on Sunday its first cases of cholera in three years, with seven people dying from the disease.

Eleven cases have been confirmed, and there are another 111 suspected cases, but the real numbers could be much higher, said Ulrika Richardson, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Haiti.

Speaking from Haiti via video, she said that for now, the cases seem to be limited mainly to the capital Port-au-Prince.

"With the current conditions in Haiti, and if not all the good conditions are met, we are actually in for quite an exponential if not explosive increase of cholera cases," she said.

"One could even say that perhaps the conditions are there for a perfect storm, unfortunately."

Richardson said, "The numbers (of infected) could be much higher."

Tests were under way abroad to determine whether it was the same strain of cholera as the one that killed more than 10,000 people from 2010 to 2019.

