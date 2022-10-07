A US air strike in northern Syria has killed two senior Daesh members including a leader identified by the US as Abu Hashum al Umawi, the military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US forces conducted a successful air strike in northern Syria, killing both Abu Hashum al Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS [Daesh] official associated with him," CENTCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came just hours after a rare US helicopter raid on a regime-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Daesh member.

The US military said the target was Rakkan Wahid al Shammri, a Daesh official "known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters."

It said he was killed during the operation, while one of his associates was wounded and two others detained by US forces.