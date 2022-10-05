Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for November 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office.

“We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political middle,” Frederiksen said on Wednesday as she announced the elections.

She admitted that “it is, of course, peculiar to have a general election in the middle of an international crisis.”

Frederiksen, who has headed the Social Democratic minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle in recent weeks due to her role in a pandemic-era decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population.

Polls show that the center-left bloc is neck-and-neck with the center-right opposition, which includes parties that want to reduce immigration.

In June, a Danish Parliament-appointed commission harshly criticized Frederiksen's government for its decision to cull millions of healthy mink at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to protect humans from a mutation of the virus.

The election will select members of the 179-seat Folketing, or Parliament.

Speaking openly

Frederiksen has recently been speaking openly about governing with some of the parties that are part of the centre-right opposition.

She became Denmark’s youngest prime minister when she took office at age 41 in 2019.