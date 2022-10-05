South Korea's military has apologised for causing residents to worry about a failed missile launch during its joint drill with the United States in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.

The military also said on Wednesday the warhead of the missile - the South Korean Hyunmoo-2 - did not explode.

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early on Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea.

The sound of the blast and subsequent fire led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, a concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries have been reported from the accident, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city.

The military said it was investigating what caused the "abnormal flight" of a missile that is a key weapon in South Korea's preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

The military said the test was meant to be a show of strength by South Korea and the United States, following North Korea's firing of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that crossed over Japan early on Tuesday in North Korea’s most provocative weapons demonstration in years.

