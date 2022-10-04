Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva both have got key endorsements as they geared up for their battle for Brazil's presidential run-off on October 30.

The two rivals are aggressively chasing endorsements for their polarising final bout, after finishing with a closer-than-expected five-point difference in Sunday's first-round election: 48 percent for ex-president Lula to 43 percent for Bolsonaro.

Both are racing to win over Brazilians who voted for the third- and fourth-place finishers, centre-right candidate Simone Tebet (four percent) and centre-left candidate Ciro Gomes (three percent).

They will also be campaigning hard to woo those who cast blank or spoiled ballots (three percent and two percent, respectively) or simply didn't vote — 21 percent of the South American giant's 156 million voters.

Bolsonaro racked up several major endorsements, including from influential corruption buster Sergio Moro, his one-time justice minister, who had quit his administration in protest in 2020.

Lula, meanwhile got an important, if grudging, nod from Gomes.

The centre-left firebrand served as a minister in Lula's first administration, but later fell out with him and emerged as one of his fiercest critics.

Bolsonrao's endorsements

"Lula is not an option," Moro, the ex-judge who led the massive "Car Wash" graft investigation, wrote on Twitter.

"His government was stained by the corruption of democracy," he said, declaring his backing for Bolsonaro.

Moro is famous as the judge who jailed Lula, the biggest name felled in "Car Wash," an investigation that uncovered a sprawling web of corruption that stole billions from state-run oil company Petrobras.

He resigned his judgeship to become Bolsonaro's justice minister in 2019, but quit the following year, accusing the president of interfering in police investigations that targeted his inner circle.

The resignation was hugely damaging for Bolsonaro, who had run on an anti-corruption platform.