A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives inside the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador on Monday has left at least 15 people dead and 20 injured, authorities said.

Officials attributed the fighting to national and international drug trafficking groups which have turned the Andean nation’s prisons into the scene of repeated massacres as the groups fight for power and drug distribution rights.

The riots left "15 people dead and 20 injured," said a spokesperson for the SNAI, the agency that manages Ecuador's prisons, in which more than 400 inmates have died in eight massacres linked to drug trafficking since February 2021.

Troubled prison system