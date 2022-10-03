Monday, October 3, 2022

US to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine — official

The US will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its fight with Russia.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $624 million package of aid expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to US officials.

The latest aid package is also expected to include other ammunition and equipment for Ukraine's troops.

EU to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Spiegel

European Union member states have agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported.

According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel added, citing EU sources.

Russia says has put state TV protester Ovsyannikova on wanted list

Russia's interior ministry has put former state television journalist Maria Ovsyannikova, who protested President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine offensive during a live broadcast, on a wanted list.

Ovsyannikova's name was added to the ministry's wanted list, according to its website.

She has been charged with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces and was placed under house arrest in August. She faces up to 10 years if convicted.

EU summons Russian diplomats over Ukraine 'annexation'

The EU on Monday summoned Russia's top diplomat in Brussels as part of a coordinated move with member states to condemn President Vladimir Putin's "illegal annexation" of more Ukrainian territory.

"This is an EU-wide and EU coordinated exercise," Peter Stano, a foreign affairs spokesman for the bloc, told AFP.

EU nations on Friday began calling in Russian envoys after Putin formally claimed four regions of Ukraine occupied by his troops since the February 24 attack as Russian territory.

Belgium on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador, and Italy and Austria were among those that have since followed suit.

Russian parliament backs Putin's annexation bill

Russian lawmakers have voted unanimously in favour of legislation to annex four regions of Ukraine, rubber stamping a move that escalates the conflict and was already approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Members of the Kremlin-loyal lower house of parliament, the State Duma, all voted to incorporate Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia with no abstentions or votes against the annexation, its website showed.

Putin last Friday presided over a grand ceremony at the Kremlin during which he signed agreements with the Moscow-supported leaders of the four regions to become subjects of the Russian Federation.

Russia closely following Ukraine's NATO bid

Russia is closely monitoring the accelerated process of Ukraine's application to NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Ukraine's intention to join NATO was one of the main reasons for Russia to start its war.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last Friday the country has officially applied to NATO for membership.

Kremlin dismisses 'emotional' nuclear weapons call by Putin's ally

The Kremlin has dismissed a call by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, after Moscow's troops were forced out of Lyman in the east by Ukrainian forces.

"This is a very emotional moment," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a daily briefing with journalists, referring to statements by the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In our country, the use of nuclear weapons happens only on the basis of what is stated in the relevant doctrine," Peskov said.

Kremlin: Russia will consult residents on borders of annexed Ukrainian regions

The Kremlin has said that it will consult with residents living in two of the Ukrainian regions it moved to annex last week — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — on how their borders should be defined.

"We will continue to consult with people who live in these areas", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia formally claimed to annex four Ukrainian territories last week, but none are fully under the control of Moscow's forces and Ukraine continues to advance in the south.

Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region: Russian-backed official