Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election.

With more than 97 percent of the votes counted, initial results showed on Sunday that Karins’ New Unity party had taken 18.9 percent of votes, while the opposition Greens and Farmers Union was second with 12.8 percent and the new centrist electoral alliance United List - made up of several regional parties - was third with 11percent.

Only eight parties or electoral alliances passed the 5 percent barrier and secured representation at the 100-seat Saeima legislature.

None of the parties catering to Latvia's ethnic Russian minority, which makes up more than 25 percent of the country's 1.9 million population, managed to secure a seat at Parliament.

The election on Saturday was a blow particularly for Harmony, a Moscow-friendly party that traditionally served as an umbrella for most of Latvia’s Russian-speaking voters, including Belarusians and Ukrainians.