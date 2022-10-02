Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province have killed more than 100 fans and police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported on Saturday night, inside Kanjuruhan Stadium in the eastern city of Malang, after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said on Sunday the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.

The tragedy on Saturday night, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed grief over the incident and called it "a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension".

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," said Infantino.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia."

Overcrowded stadium

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium and images of body bags.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia said.

Fan violence is an enduring problem in Indonesia, where deep rivalries have previously turned into deadly confrontations.