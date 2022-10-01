Malaysian state oil firm Petronas is set to contest any claims on its assets by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan, who are seeking $15 billion in compensation.

The heirs of the last sultan of Sulu asked a Dutch court on Thursday for permission to seize assets in the Netherlands.

A day later the Malaysian government said that it would take legal action against their latest legal move.

"Petronas maintains its view that any purported action targeting Petronas in relation to this case is baseless and Petronas will continue to defend its legal position," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

A lost legacy

The heirs are targeting Malaysian assets overseas after the government's refusal to recognise a February arbitration award by a French court, which found Malaysia had reneged on an 1878 land leasing agreement.

The deal was signed between two European colonists and the sultan of Sulu for the use of his territory, some of which was later incorporated into modern-day Malaysia.